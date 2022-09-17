Rapper-actor Common to make his Broadway debut in November

Entornointeligente.com /

NEW YORK (AP):

Rapper and actor Common will make his Broadway debut this fall in Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy .

The Oscar-, Emmy-, and Grammy Award-winner will join actors Stephen McKinley Henderson, Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colón-Zayas, Victor Almanzar, Michael Rispoli and Rosal Colón — who all premiered the work off-Broadway in 2015.

The play centres on a cantankerous ex-cop who owns a piece of real estate on New York City’s Upper West Side and makes it a refuge for the hard-luck orphans who have become his surrogate family. Common will play the ex-cop’s newly paroled son, Junior.

Between Riverside and Crazy will begin previews November 30 and will officially open on December 19 at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater.

