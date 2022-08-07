Raphael Ali is North Zove cricketer of the year

Entornointeligente.com /

Raphael Ali, who pro­duced a sea­son-best of 13 wick­ets in­clud­ing 7/33 against Gleno­ra Sports Club and scored 89 to­tal runs with a high score of 37 runs, was named the North Zone Crick­et Coun­cil’s «Crick­eter of the Year» at Mon­day’s prize-giv­ing cer­e­mo­ny at the Barataria Com­mu­ni­ty Cen­tre.

Ali, a stand­out play­er from In­vin­ci­ble, scored a to­tal of 134 runs in the Zone’s T20 and 40-over com­pe­ti­tions and al­so took 18 wick­ets with best fig­ures of sev­en for 33.

Three oth­er play­ers Khal­fani Clarke of Fa­ti­ma Col­lege took 5/29 against In­vin­ci­ble and his team­mate Aditya Ramdeen took 5/25 ver­sus Paragon and Jo­haan Hen­ry of Po­lice re­turned 5/22. The oth­er play­ers join­ing Ali on the list of the five «Crick­eters of the Year» were a pair of Po­lice play­ers Nicholas Jag­mo­han and Im­ran Ho­sein, fol­lowed by Rishi Man­nah of Pole 9, who scored 124 in the T20 com­pe­ti­tion and took four wick­ets and Sameer Ali of Sa­van­nah Boys.

Jag­mo­han scored 287 runs in all match­es, in­clud­ing an un­beat­en 118 in the 40-over com­pe­ti­tion against Gleno­ra Sports Club.

Man­nah scored 269 runs and took four wick­ets, while Ho­sein scored 263 runs, in­clud­ing 121 not out in the 40-over com­pe­ti­tion against In­vin­ci­ble in the se­mi-fi­nals.

Sameer Ali al­so prid­ed him­self on amass­ing 216 runs and six wick­ets for Sa­van­nah Boys who were joint win­ners of the T20 com­pe­ti­tion with San­ta Cruz.

Ad­dress­ing the gath­er­ing the Chair­man of the North Zone Crick­et Coun­cil, Win­ston Sobers point­ed out that the North Zone clubs have dwin­dled over the years. He said, «It’s some­thing that both­ers me. For a zone with so much his­to­ry, we are see­ing the dy­ing (process) of the sport.» Sim­i­lar state­ments were lat­er echoed by the North Zone Schools Crick­et chair­man Rudranath Bal­want who said, «There are too few schools play­ing crick­et in the North and we must find out why and we want to fix it».

De­spite the chal­lenges of the Zone, Paras­ram Singh, the third vice pres­i­dent of the T&T Crick­et Board praised the ex­ec­u­tive for their ex­e­cu­tion of the sea­son. He com­mend­ed the ex­ec­u­tive «you have done well to com­plete 2 com­pe­ti­tions in the same year right af­ter a pan­dem­ic».

Crick­et com­men­ta­tor Vidia Ram­phal, who de­liv­ered the fea­ture ad­dress, re­mind­ed the au­di­ence that North Zone alone has pro­duced more Test crick­eters than some of the is­lands in the Caribbean. He then chal­lenged the ex­ec­u­tive to re­turn the zone to its right­ful place at the «top of the tree».

The zone is ex­pect­ed to rein­tro­duce the three-day for­mat for the 2023 sea­son, as well as the pro­mo­tion-de­mo­tion arrange­ment that has been sus­pend­ed for the 2022 sea­son.

