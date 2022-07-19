Rangers win Ascension Football title

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers were crowned champions of the Ascension Football League without breaking a sweat after the lone remaining challenger Police FC was held to a goalless draw by Deportivo Point Fortin at the St James Police Barracks Training Ground, Long Circular Road, St James on Sunday.
Going into the match, Rangers led the ten-club table with 42 points from 16 matches while Defence Force was second with 35 points, but had no chance of reclaiming the title they won in the 2019 inaugural competition as they trailed by seven points with two matches left.
However, third-placed Police (33 points) had a slim chance to win the title but needed to beat fourth-placed Deportivo Point Fortin while hoping Rangers suffer defeats in their two remaining fixtures.
But it was not to be yesterday as the Lawmen failed to come away with the much-needed three points to extend the title battle for another week at least as they can now only reach 40 points should they win their two remaining matches.
By dethroning Defence Force as champions, Rangers pocketed the $100,000 winners’ prize while the trio of Defence Force, Police and Deportivo Point Fortin, fourth with 31 points will battle down to the final rounds of matches for the second and third place cash prizes of $50,000, and $25,000, respectively.
Commenting on his team’s triumph, Rangers Managing Director and the brainchild behind the Ascension Football Tournament, Richard Ferguson first lamented the fact that his club was made to work very hard to achieve their target of winning the title.
Ferguson said, «It was a very hard-fought tournament and I must give credit to all the participating teams who have made the competition the success that it has turned out to be. Special mention must also be made to the coaches of Defence Force, Police, and Deportivo Point Fortin for pushing us to the maximum as well as they have been all very well coached, and it has been reflected by the football which has been on display.»
Ferguson, who took reigns of the club four years ago following its purchase from the now deceased Richard Fakoory in 2019 was also full of praise for the media coverage of the competition saying, «Television has, without doubt, made a great impact on the tournament as all the matches were streamed, and anyone wanting to rewatch the matches can do so as they have been archived.»
«The quality of coverage we have gotten throughout the Caribbean and via Sportsmax has also played a key role in promoting the football to higher levels and in general I am very please with the local print (newspaper) coverage as well.»
Looking ahead, Ferguson said plans are underway for the staging of the first-ever Ascension Caribbean Cup Tournament from October 21 which will involve the top three clubs in this year’s tournament coming against Jamaica’s Harbour View and one club each from Barbados and Grenada.
On Saturday night, Moruga FC got their first win of the season while Cunupia FC also picked up a victory in a double-header at the Arima Municipal Stadium, Arima on Saturday night.
However, the talk of the night was the Dernelle Mascall-coached Moruga FC outfit who after 15 matches finally got among the win column with a 3-1 defeat of Central Soccer World.
After a goalless first 45 minutes, Rayon King Alleyne broke the deadlock for Moruga in the 52nd minute and nine minutes later Ronaldo Edwards doubled the advantage for the team from «deep south».
But with 15 minutes left in the contest, substitute Leroy Whyle reduced the margin to 2-1 for Central Soccer World, only for Kervelle Turner to make certain of the team’s first victory in 16 matches for Moruga with his 87th-minute strike.
Despite the win, Moruga remained at the foot of the ten-club standings with four points from 15 matches, eight adrift of Cunupia FC who have a match in hand.
And in Saturday’s second contest, former national striker, Trevin Ceasar scored in each half to lead Cunupia FC to a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Real West Fort.
Real West Fort went ahead as early as the 11th minute through Josimar Belgrave, but Caesar hit back for Cunupia in the 36th minute to send both teams in at the half-time interval locked at 1-all.
Caesar grabbed his second of the match in the 69th minute for the first lead of the match for Cunupia while Haile Farell completed the turn-around with the third item in the 82nd to join AC Port-of-Spain in 18 points.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian