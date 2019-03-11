Random drug testing for T&T police

Entornointeligente.com / PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Monday said it would begin conducting random drug testing on police officers and that Police Commissioner Gary Griffith will be the first to be tested.

In a statement, the police said that the drug testing, which will begin in two months time and continue “indefinitely” is a “proactive approach aimed at minimising the possibility of police officers being addicted to illegal drugs”.

It said it is also aimed at ensuring that “officers do not commit actions which will cause them to be involved in any type of criminal activity.

“In a similar manner to the polygraph test…the COP has requested that he be the first person to be polygraphed and drug tested,” the statement said.

It warned that police officers found to be under the influence of any dangerous drugs whilst on duty “will be disciplined”.

The statement said that drug testing will be conducted on both regular and Special Reserve Police officers.

