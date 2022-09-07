Ramkissoon hails Central Sports camp

Richard Ramkissoon, the president of Central Sports Club, is optimistic that several outstanding players will emerge to bid for places on the respective national age group teams in the future. His confidence is a result of the just concluded Central Sports cricket camp at the Invaders Recreation Ground in Felicity.
The camp which ended on Sunday was a joint effort by the top club and Member of Parliament for Chaguanas West Dinesh Rambally, which ran over consecutive weekends, regularly attracting more than 150 participants five to 16 years old. According to the veteran cricket administrator the event «was an overwhelming success judging by the reaction of the young children, boys and girls, and their parents who welcomed to opportunity to engage in the nation’s favourite sport after being locked down by Covid-19 regulations for two years.»
Ramkissoon is looking forward to more camps of this magnitude in the future, saying the Central Sports camp was the first phase of an ongoing project of cricket development targeting youngsters who are showing great interest and skill well beyond their ages. The Central Sports boss explained, «There has never been something like this in central Trinidad and going forward we hope to stage another camp which will place focus more on technical aspects of the game which will further enhance the skill-set of the children.»
The camp saw several well-known names taking part and helping the children learn the rudiments of the game, including former West Indies cricketer Rayad Emrit, Red Force captain Imran Khan and Barbados and T&T former cricketer Ryan Austin. Other coaches include Anil Lakhan, Ricky Jaipaul, Joel Surujbally, Keston Lewis, calypsonian Meguella Simon and Dianne Hassranah.
The camp was accommodated at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva for a session, and Ramkissoon was especially grateful for the opportunity to be able to conduct the session at the TTCB Headquarters. «I must thank Azim Bassarath, the president of the Cricket Board for accommodating us and speaking to the youngsters on the value of working hard at their sport, and also keeping the focus on their school work,» Ramkissoon said as he reflected on the completion of the camp, that took place throughout the July-August school vacation.
Dinesh Rambally said the impact of the cricket camp should not be underestimated coming after the lengthy Covid-19 lockdown which robbed the youngsters of valuable time to pursue physical activity and bonding with their peers.
