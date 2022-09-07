Ramkissoon hails Central Sports camp

Entornointeligente.com /

Richard Ramkissoon, the pres­i­dent of Cen­tral Sports Club, is op­ti­mistic that sev­er­al out­stand­ing play­ers will emerge to bid for places on the re­spec­tive na­tion­al age group teams in the fu­ture. His con­fi­dence is a re­sult of the just con­clud­ed Cen­tral Sports crick­et camp at the In­vaders Recre­ation Ground in Fe­lic­i­ty.

The camp which end­ed on Sun­day was a joint ef­fort by the top club and Mem­ber of Par­lia­ment for Ch­agua­nas West Di­nesh Ram­bal­ly, which ran over con­sec­u­tive week­ends, reg­u­lar­ly at­tract­ing more than 150 par­tic­i­pants five to 16 years old. Ac­cord­ing to the vet­er­an crick­et ad­min­is­tra­tor the event «was an over­whelm­ing suc­cess judg­ing by the re­ac­tion of the young chil­dren, boys and girls, and their par­ents who wel­comed to op­por­tu­ni­ty to en­gage in the na­tion’s favourite sport af­ter be­ing locked down by Covid-19 reg­u­la­tions for two years.»

Ramkissoon is look­ing for­ward to more camps of this mag­ni­tude in the fu­ture, say­ing the Cen­tral Sports camp was the first phase of an on­go­ing project of crick­et de­vel­op­ment tar­get­ing young­sters who are show­ing great in­ter­est and skill well be­yond their ages. The Cen­tral Sports boss ex­plained, «There has nev­er been some­thing like this in cen­tral Trinidad and go­ing for­ward we hope to stage an­oth­er camp which will place fo­cus more on tech­ni­cal as­pects of the game which will fur­ther en­hance the skill-set of the chil­dren.»

The camp saw sev­er­al well-known names tak­ing part and help­ing the chil­dren learn the rudi­ments of the game, in­clud­ing for­mer West In­dies crick­eter Rayad Em­rit, Red Force cap­tain Im­ran Khan and Bar­ba­dos and T&T for­mer crick­eter Ryan Austin. Oth­er coach­es in­clude Anil Lakhan, Ricky Jaipaul, Joel Su­ru­jbal­ly, Ke­ston Lewis, ca­lyp­son­ian Meguel­la Si­mon and Di­anne Has­s­ranah.

The camp was ac­com­mo­dat­ed at the Na­tion­al Crick­et Cen­tre in Bal­main, Cou­va for a ses­sion, and Ramkissoon was es­pe­cial­ly grate­ful for the op­por­tu­ni­ty to be able to con­duct the ses­sion at the TTCB Head­quar­ters. «I must thank Az­im Bas­sarath, the pres­i­dent of the Crick­et Board for ac­com­mo­dat­ing us and speak­ing to the young­sters on the val­ue of work­ing hard at their sport, and al­so keep­ing the fo­cus on their school work,» Ramkissoon said as he re­flect­ed on the com­ple­tion of the camp, that took place through­out the Ju­ly-Au­gust school va­ca­tion.

Di­nesh Ram­bal­ly said the im­pact of the crick­et camp should not be un­der­es­ti­mat­ed com­ing af­ter the lengthy Covid-19 lock­down which robbed the young­sters of valu­able time to pur­sue phys­i­cal ac­tiv­i­ty and bond­ing with their peers.

