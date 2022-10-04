Rambally: Govt out of touch with reality

Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally has told the Government it is out of touch with reality, over what is seen as several insensitive comments from MPs and Cabinet members towards the population amidst public backlash to measures in the recently read 2023 Budget.
During his contribution to the Budget debate in Parliament on Monday, Rambally accused the Government of using the statements to bully the population into submission.
«Your job as the Government is to listen to the voice of the people and if you cannot do that, get on your bike and ride out of office now!» he said.
He said the Budget would increase pressure on the poor, vulnerable and middle class.
While chambers of commerce had a mainly favourable review of the Budget since its reading, Rambally said these were not the entities the Government needed to look after.
«The fact that the Government’s friends in certain organisations have given them the Judas kiss of approval for the budget means absolutely nothing to the people of Trinidad and Tobago,» he said.
«The economy of Trinidad and Tobago is not about the Chamber of Commerce, you know. It is not about a special interest group. The economy of Trinidad and Tobago is the people of Trinidad and Tobago. The economy is the doubles men, the taxi drivers, the shopkeepers, the nurses, healthcare workers. The economy is our defenders of justice—policemen, our women in society and our young professionals. Those who are seeking jobs. That is the economy.»
Rambally said the public uproar over measures such as the increase in fuel prices is evidence that the population has «rejected this budget of betrayals and they are rejecting this Government of betrayers.»—Rishard Khan
