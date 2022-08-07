Rain stalls Windies A progress vs Bangladesh

Entornointeligente.com /

GROS ISLET, St Lu­cia – Rain spoiled the penul­ti­mate day of the open­ing four-day «Test» against Bangladesh A on Sat­ur­day, al­low­ing on­ly 35 overs and stalling West In­dies A’s progress.

Set to re­sume from their overnight 165 for three, two pro­tract­ed rain breaks at the Daren Sam­my Crick­et Ground frus­trat­ed the hosts be­fore they end­ed the day on 263 for five.

Cap­tain Joshua Da Sil­va, the Test wick­et­keep­er, con­vert­ed his 14 overnight in­to 43 while Tevin Im­lach pushed his un­beat­en 23 at the start to 36 be­fore per­ish­ing.

At the close, Al­ick Athanaze was un­beat­en on 30 and part­nered by Yan­nic Cari­ah on 18.

The in­clement weath­er halt­ed play at 171 for three be­fore bad light and then fur­ther show­ers stopped play again at 197 for four just af­ter lunch.

In the play pos­si­ble, Da Sil­va ex­tend­ed his fourth wick­et stand with Im­lach to 47 be­fore adding a fur­ther 42 with Athanaze.

The right-hand­ed Da Sil­va faced 135 de­liv­er­ies in just over 3-¼ hours and struck four fours be­fore play­ing across a good length de­liv­ery which seamed back from fast bowler Khaled Syed Ahmed (2-72), and be­ing ad­judged lbw.

Athanaze, who has al­ready bat­ted near­ly 2-1/4 hours and faced 89 balls, then an­chored an un­bro­ken 39-run, sixth wick­et part­ner­ship with Cari­ah.

Scores:

BANGLADESH A 167 (Mo­ham­mad Mithun 50, Nay­eem Hasan 27; Mar­quino Mind­ley 5-59, Justin Greaves 3-26)

WEST IN­DIES A 263 for five (Tage­nar­ine Chan­der­paul 49, Joshua Da Sil­va 43, Kea­cy Car­ty 36, Tevin Im­lach 36, Je­re­my Solozano 32, Al­ick Athanaze 30 not out; Khaled Syed Ahmed 2-72).

