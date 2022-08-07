Rain stalls Windies A progress vs Bangladesh

GROS ISLET, St Lucia – Rain spoiled the penultimate day of the opening four-day «Test» against Bangladesh A on Saturday, allowing only 35 overs and stalling West Indies A’s progress.
Set to resume from their overnight 165 for three, two protracted rain breaks at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground frustrated the hosts before they ended the day on 263 for five.
Captain Joshua Da Silva, the Test wicketkeeper, converted his 14 overnight into 43 while Tevin Imlach pushed his unbeaten 23 at the start to 36 before perishing.
At the close, Alick Athanaze was unbeaten on 30 and partnered by Yannic Cariah on 18.
The inclement weather halted play at 171 for three before bad light and then further showers stopped play again at 197 for four just after lunch.
In the play possible, Da Silva extended his fourth wicket stand with Imlach to 47 before adding a further 42 with Athanaze.
The right-handed Da Silva faced 135 deliveries in just over 3-¼ hours and struck four fours before playing across a good length delivery which seamed back from fast bowler Khaled Syed Ahmed (2-72), and being adjudged lbw.
Athanaze, who has already batted nearly 2-1/4 hours and faced 89 balls, then anchored an unbroken 39-run, sixth wicket partnership with Cariah.
CMC
Scores:
BANGLADESH A 167 (Mohammad Mithun 50, Nayeem Hasan 27; Marquino Mindley 5-59, Justin Greaves 3-26)
WEST INDIES A 263 for five (Tagenarine Chanderpaul 49, Joshua Da Silva 43, Keacy Carty 36, Tevin Imlach 36, Jeremy Solozano 32, Alick Athanaze 30 not out; Khaled Syed Ahmed 2-72).
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian