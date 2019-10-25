Rain postpones Manning Cup games

Entornointeligente.com /

Heavy rainfall forced the abandonment of the first leg second-round ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup games between St Jago High School and Charlie Smith High School and Jamaica College (JC) and Hydel High School at Spanish Town Prison Oval yesterday.

The opening encounter between St Jago and Charlie Smith was 13 minutes old when it was called off. There was lightning in the area, forcing players and spectators to quickly exit the venue.

However, the second game between JC and Hydel had to be postponed because of the resulting waterlogged field from the earlier shower. The matches will be played at the Stadium East field tomorrow at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.

Games being postponed by rainfall has been a regular occurrence this season after lightning struck five players during JC’s first group game against Wolmer’s Boys at the Stadium East field on September 16. There was another similar incident where a Haile Selassie High School player was struck by lightning earlier this month, however, that happened after the game had been called off and the player had returned to the field to retrieve a personal item he had lost.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

