Rafael Núñez Aponte presented his book «The Light of the Angels» in Spain

The Venezuelan altruistic entrepreneur and spiritual expert Rafael Núñez Aponte, director of initiatives such as MásQueDigital and FundaSitio, gave a talk in Barcelona (Spain) in which he addressed the topic of the Guardian Angel. During the event, organized by the cultural exchange association Hispaven, he also presented his book La Luz de los Ángeles: Guía de Sanación (The Light of the Angels: Healing Guide).

It is a text that explores the concept of these celestial beings, doing it mainly with the author’s own visions and personal experiences, which transformed him as an individual and allowed him to reach the path of healing with God and Faith.

He also does so by reflecting some third party testimonies that have come to him through interactions on his account Healing With Angels (@sanandoconlosangeles) on Instagram.

Messengers of God

Rafael Núñez Aponte started the conference as he does in his book: contextualizing his beginnings in spiritual paths, explaining how in his youth he had his first encounter with angels, and how, as a result of it, he began to deepen his knowledge about them, their mission and the ways to contact them.

Specifically about the Guardian Angel she commented that it is a special being that is assigned to each person when their soul comes to incarnate on the planet. «It is an assignment to take care of us and protect us. The word angel comes from the Greek aggelos, which means ‘divine messenger’. And what message does it come to give? He comes, from the conscience, to give us advice,» he added.

Rafael Núñez Aponte, besides being a successful Venezuelan businessman, is also an avid believer who has devoted part of his resources to bring people closer to God through his work as a prayer intercessor, a very powerful and necessary tool in these times.

Likewise, he clarified that, when dealing with the subject, it is well worth trying to understand it from a personal point of view, since the concept is just that, a concept, but its background can go much further depending on each individual and each vision. «They are messengers of God. They are in the sacred scriptures. But they are also in Judaism. And in other religions and creeds. Spiritual incorporeal creatures created to protect humanity,» he argued.

Núñez said that in The Light of the Angels he is in charge of explaining more in depth what the angelic hierarchy is and what the 9 heavenly choirs are according to the Bible. In that sense, he listed them for the public, mentioning that they are the seraphim, cherubim, thrones, dominations, virtues, powers, principalities, archangels and angels.

Accompaniment and silence

When speaking about how human beings interact with their guardian angels, Rafael Núñez Aponte commented that the key is to directly ask for their presence so that they can be with us, and he explained how people who have developed the capacity to discern their conscience are the ones who have the greatest possibility of listening to these beings.

«First you have to have an intention when contacting angels. Then comes devotion, because you know that it is part of creation. It is infinite love. Then we ask them to take care of us and protect us through prayer or petition. Speaking in dialogue of love, because when we are in prayer there is communication,» he explained.

For that dialogue to be fluid, he said that we have to discard the noise and mental traffic. «We have to train the mind in silence. The angels send us information, but many times we miss it because we are preoccupied with other things,» he added.

About other methods of contact, he was open to any technique. «All forms are very personal and valid. As one feels better. I invite you, however, to recite the prayer of the Guardian Angel, and then make the petition,» he recommended.

Finally, Rafael Núñez Aponte reminded the audience to be grateful to God for the fact that we have these celestial beings destined to collaborate with us and help us to be the best individuals, performed a collective meditation to achieve healing, and closed the event with a signing of his book.

The Light of the Angels: A Healing Guide is already available on Amazon and will soon begin its distribution in printed format.

