Jack: I will be very stingy in campaign spending

The In­de­pen­dent Lib­er­al Par­ty’s (ILP) can­di­date for Lopinot/Bon Air West con­stituen­cy Jack Warn­er will be “very stingy” in his cam­paign spend­ing for this year’s gen­er­al elec­tion.

Warn­er, an em­bat­tled for­mer FI­FA vice pres­i­dent, who has claimed he fi­nanced the elec­tion cam­paign of the for­mer Peo­ple Part­ner­ship gov­ern­ment, told the Sun­day Guardian why he is be­ing con­ser­v­a­tive with his spend­ing this year

“I am ex­treme­ly stingy. Peo­ple must judge me on per­for­mance and ac­tion and my his­to­ry. I don’t think I have to come here to spend mon­ey or to buy votes. I am con­fi­dent in my abil­i­ty to rep­re­sent a con­stituen­cy.”

As an ex­am­ple of Warn­er’s past po­lit­i­cal spend­ing, in 2015 he claimed he has a re­ceipt to show where he gave the To­ba­go Or­gan­i­sa­tion of the Peo­ple (TOP) po­lit­i­cal par­ty $350,000 on April 6, 2012

On Sat­ur­day, Warn­er, a for­mer MP for Ch­agua­nas West, was ac­com­pa­nied by over 25 par­ty mem­bers dressed in green T-shirts in his walk­a­bout in Tacarigua

He went from house to house shak­ing hands with res­i­dents of the area and promis­ing bet­ter rep­re­sen­ta­tion if elect­ed. Some peo­ple stood by their gates and waved out him, while oth­ers looked out

An ILP ve­hi­cle was blast­ing “Jack is back” from loud­speak­ers while Warn­er hand­ed out the par­ty’s man­i­festo to res­i­dents of the area and chat­ted with them

Ma­hadeo Ram­per­sad, a res­i­dent on Hug­gins Street told the Sun­day Guardian that the area has been poor­ly rep­re­sent­ed and Warn­er is like a broth­er to him and he will vote for him

An­oth­er res­i­dent, who asked not to be named, said he will make up his mind on who he is vot­ing for in a few weeks

Dur­ing the walk­a­bout when asked by the me­dia what he thinks about al­le­ga­tions that Per­sad-Bisses­sar is a racist, he de­nied that he has ever ex­pe­ri­enced racism when work­ing with her

Warn­er said in the US they say Black Lives Mat­ter, but in his con­stituen­cy all lives mat­ter

He said he has been get­ting “tremen­dous sup­port” from all of the con­stituents and he is con­fi­dent of vic­to­ry

