Radio-themed exhibition attracts children

Entornointeligente.com /

Children visit China Science and Technology Museum in Beijing on July 14, 2022. [Photo/VCG] «Hz action» radio-themed special exhibition at China Science and Technology Museum in Beijing has caught people’s attention, especially children who are just starting their summer vacation.

A section called Radio Equipment in Memory takes visitors back to the days of China’s radio and wireless technology development in the past decades.

Visitors can play interactive games and wear VR glasses to experience the progress achieved by the wireless technology.

LINK ORIGINAL: Chinadaily

Entornointeligente.com