Radio legend David Elcock passes

Broad­cast­ing leg­end David El­cock who ruled the morn­ing air­waves on NBS Ra­dio 610 AM Ra­dio in the 1980s has died.

El­cock was dubbed Dean of Broad­cast­ers for his rich ver­sa­til­i­ty and dom­i­nance of the ear­ly morn­ing air­waves.

He died in the US where he resided in New York City this morn­ing.

His show usu­al­ly be­gan with the gospel hymn, ‘One Day At A Time’ and a jin­gle, ‘David El­cock, in the morn­ing!»

El­cock would in­tro­duced him­self in ways that were meant to lift moods, of­ten with lines such as, «I’m the morn­ing man with the morn­ing plan, the roost­er with the boost­er, the bird with the ear­ly word if you know what I mean.»

His deep tone and joy­ful mood was un­matched of the coun­try’s two main ra­dio sta­tions – NBS Ra­dio 610 and Ra­dio Trinidad 7.30 AM – and he served as an in­spi­ra­tion to many who made ra­dio broad­cast­ing their ca­reer.

He was a na­tion­al awardee, hav­ing been grant­ed the Pub­lic Ser­vice Medal of Mer­it Sil­ver.

El­cock mi­grat­ed to the Unit­ed States in the late 1990s.

His pass­ing has brought im­me­di­ate trib­utes from me­dia per­son­nel and oth­ers who knew him.

Broad­cast­er Ian ‘the Goose’ Eligon said, «We lost a TnT broad­cast leg­end to­day, my good friend and «big broth­er» Dave El­cock. For many he was the spark that lit our broad­cast lives, in fact he’s re­spon­si­ble for my nick­name «Goose». Will nev­er for­get you bro… all those mis­chie­vous years at 610 ra­dio…….ah boy. Mr Bit­ter, Leg­go Beast, Granny all left with him. Say hi to Harfie for me please. Soar high large broth­er dave …..soar high.»

