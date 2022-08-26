Radio legend David Elcock passes

Broadcasting legend David Elcock who ruled the morning airwaves on NBS Radio 610 AM Radio in the 1980s has died.
Elcock was dubbed Dean of Broadcasters for his rich versatility and dominance of the early morning airwaves.
He died in the US where he resided in New York City this morning.
His show usually began with the gospel hymn, ‘One Day At A Time’ and a jingle, ‘David Elcock, in the morning!»
Elcock would introduced himself in ways that were meant to lift moods, often with lines such as, «I’m the morning man with the morning plan, the rooster with the booster, the bird with the early word if you know what I mean.»
His deep tone and joyful mood was unmatched of the country’s two main radio stations – NBS Radio 610 and Radio Trinidad 7.30 AM – and he served as an inspiration to many who made radio broadcasting their career.
He was a national awardee, having been granted the Public Service Medal of Merit Silver.
Elcock migrated to the United States in the late 1990s.
His passing has brought immediate tributes from media personnel and others who knew him.
Broadcaster Ian ‘the Goose’ Eligon said, «We lost a TnT broadcast legend today, my good friend and «big brother» Dave Elcock. For many he was the spark that lit our broadcast lives, in fact he’s responsible for my nickname «Goose». Will never forget you bro… all those mischievous years at 610 radio…….ah boy. Mr Bitter, Leggo Beast, Granny all left with him. Say hi to Harfie for me please. Soar high large brother dave …..soar high.»
