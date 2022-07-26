Radio host bought sex from teens

Entornointeligente.com /

by Jonathan Bhag­gan

A source spoke to me about a male pros­ti­tu­tion ring in­volv­ing a pop­u­lar ra­dio host who bought teens as young as 17 for sex. I was giv­en the name of this ra­dio host but will not dis­close it to the pub­lic to pro­tect my source.

These events took place be­tween 2010 and 2014 in the Mt Hope area. Old­er boys were paid to re­cruit young men and boys for the sex­u­al sat­is­fac­tion of the ra­dio host and oth­er men.

Re­cruiters would be paid as much as $500 to get new boys for the sex ring. Boys who were un­em­ployed, home­less or im­pov­er­ished were of­ten the tar­gets of the re­cruit­ing scheme. While my source has since mi­grat­ed, these sorts of sex rings are still func­tion­ing to­day.

This ra­dio host was con­nect­ed in the past to Par­lia­men­tar­i­ans and used his voice to ad­vance po­lit­i­cal agen­das. It must be re­mem­bered that some of the «ad­vo­ca­cy» go­ing on both in the me­dia and Par­lia­ment serves the agen­da of crim­i­nals, drug traf­fick­ers and hu­man traf­fick­ers.

Read­ers must be re­mind­ed that a 17-year-old boy can­not con­sent to sex­u­al ac­tiv­i­ty with an adult by law, same-sex or oth­er­wise. This ra­dio host in­ten­tion­al­ly took ad­van­tage of vul­ner­a­ble boys and used his sta­tus in the me­dia to con­trol them.

Re­search from Dr Raine at the Uni­ver­si­ty of York has shown that glob­al­ly, male sex work­ers face high lev­els of abuse, es­pe­cial­ly those who are not from first-world coun­tries.

In a pa­per en­ti­tled Vi­o­lence Against Male Sex Work­ers: A Sys­tem­at­ic Scop­ing Re­view of Quan­ti­ta­tive Da­ta, Dr Raine stat­ed: «The largest pro­por­tion of stud­ies re­port­ed da­ta on sex­u­al vi­o­lence, whilst the most com­mon type of vi­o­lence ex­pe­ri­enced over­all by male sex work­ers was that of ‘ver­bal or emo­tion­al abuse or threats’.»

This study is il­lus­tra­tive of the kind of risks young men and boys in T&T face when they are re­cruit­ed or forced in­to sex work. They are at a high risk of abuse and vi­o­lence and can even suf­fer sex­u­al vi­o­lence that ex­pos­es them to sex­u­al­ly trans­mit­ted in­fec­tions in­clud­ing HIV.

The study goes on to say: The high­est lev­el of phys­i­cal vi­o­lence (40 per cent) was found amongst street-based par­tic­i­pants in South­ern In­dia whose on­ly source of in­come was sex work. Four oth­er stud­ies al­so fo­cused on street-based sex work­ers and re­port­ed val­ues rang­ing from 25 per cent to 34 per cent.

Twen­ty per cent of sex work­ers in Prague who were based in bars and clubs had been beat­en by a client.

The most com­mon form of sex­u­al vi­o­lence iden­ti­fied was be­ing forced to have sex with­out a con­dom, which was re­port­ed by 43 per cent of male street-based sex work­ers in South­ern In­dia. Over a third of Viet­namese sex work­ers (34 per cent) al­so re­port­ed be­ing forced in­to con­dom­less sex.

While this top­ic touch­es on the is­sue of hu­man traf­fick­ing, most of these cas­es do not meet the lev­el of co­er­cion or fraud nec­es­sary for the Traf­fick­ing in Per­sons Act to ap­ply. There is a need for a sep­a­rate na­tion­al pol­i­cy to pro­tect both men and women in these abu­sive sit­u­a­tions.

Need for a na­tion­al pol­i­cy on sex work­ers

Both male and fe­male sex work­ers face a high risk of abuse and risk vi­o­lence, sex­u­al­ly trans­mit­ted in­fec­tions and even death to earn a liv­ing. There is a need to grap­ple with this harsh re­al­i­ty and train the TTPS and oth­er state in­sti­tu­tions the ap­proach to up­hold the hu­man rights of sex work­ers, es­pe­cial­ly those who are vic­tims of vi­o­lence.

Some voic­es such as Dr Fuad Khan sup­port the de­crim­i­nal­i­sa­tion of pros­ti­tu­tion. When asked for a com­ment, Dr Fuad Khan said, «In or­der to al­low those un­for­tu­nate peo­ple who are forced in­to sex work as a re­sult of be­ing traf­ficked, we need to de­crim­i­nalise the sex work and work­er in or­der for them to feel com­fort­able to re­port the per­pe­tra­tors with­out fear­ing be­ing ap­pre­hend­ed for pros­ti­tu­tion and charged when they re­port the prob­lem.»

Re­bekah T Ali-Gou­veia, at­tor­ney at law and founder of The Elpis Cen­tre, dis­agreed with Dr Khan and stat­ed as fol­lows: «Ac­cord­ing to NCOSE, A study done com­par­ing the ef­fect of crim­i­nal­i­sa­tion on the amount of sex bought in Den­mark, Nor­way and Swe­den found that pur­chas­ing sex is most preva­lent where it is le­gal and least preva­lent where it is il­le­gal. In Den­mark, where sex buy­ing is le­gal, 2.6 per cent of Danes had pur­chased sex in the pre­vi­ous six months com­pared to 0.5 per cent of Swedes where sex buy­ing has been il­le­gal since 1999 and 1.7 per cent of Nor­we­gians where sex buy­ing be­came il­le­gal in 2009. Laws must be en­act­ed to crim­i­nalise sex buy­ing and law en­force­ment re­sources shift­ed to ar­rest­ing and ad­ju­di­cat­ing cas­es in­volv­ing sex buy­ers. There should al­so be laws that al­low for sex buy­ers to be pros­e­cut­ed as co-con­spir­a­tors to sex traf­fick­ing, tar­get­ed and ro­bust de­ter­rence and pre­ven­tion cam­paigns, as well as strong mes­sag­ing against sex buy­ing which has been nor­malised.

My nov­el Sharona’s Jus­tice aims to sen­si­tise read­ers to the plight of sur­vivors of rape and hu­man traf­fick­ing. It is avail­able now on Ama­zon.com.

