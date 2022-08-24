RADA Gets Backhoes to Assist Farmers in St. Thomas and Westmoreland

Entornointeligente.com /

The Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) has received two backhoes from the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries to provide services to farming communities in St. Thomas and Westmoreland.

The units, costing some $38.76 million, were handed over by portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., today (August 24) at the Agro-Investment Corporation compound in Kingston.

Mr. Charles Jr said the move shows the Ministry’s continued commitment to providing RADA with the necessary resources to optimise its performance, so that farmers can increase their production and productivity.

«Over the years, we have witnessed the great demand and need for Government’s intervention in providing access to roads within farming communities, clearing of blocked drains after flooding, land-preparation activities and other things which are critical for us to achieve food security,» he said.

For St. Thomas, the backhoe will be used to do land clearing and pond excavation, thus playing an integral role in the upcoming onion planting season.

In Westmoreland, it will be used for the resuscitation of earthen ponds for rainwater harvesting, especially in the eastern section of the parish, where there is more than 291 hectares of pineapples being produced by some 484 farmers.

Features of the two CAT 426F2 model backhoes include four-wheel drive, an operating weight of 8,425 kilograms, and an air-conditioned operator station.

They will also assist with the Farm Road Rehabilitation Programme, respond to emergencies and natural disasters, and support drought mitigation and other major projects.

Additionally, the equipment should make digging, clearing and excavating drains, creating dams, fish ponds and other storage catchments, easier.

Vice Chairman, RADA’s National Board of Directors, Richard King, in his remarks, noted that the handover is «a milestone for the organisation»

«While we are trying to encourage young people and others to get involved in farming, one of the main challenges is land preparation and drainage. With the introduction of these magnificent [backhoes], we will be able to go a step further,» Mr. King said.

Acting Chief Executive Officer, RADA, Winston Simpson, also welcomed the initiative as one that will «bolster our equipment and our infrastructure system».

«These backhoes are two of a series of equipment that RADA intends to put into operation to increase productivity as we target the ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’ concept,» Mr. Simpson pointed out.

Parish Agricultural Managers for St. Thomas and Westmoreland, Bevene Martin-Dickenson and Yuri Stephenson, respectively, were also present at today’s handover.

The two backhoes will complement the fleet of seven tractors that RADA already has in operation.

