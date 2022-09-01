R. Kelly Tells Judge He Won’t Testify At Ongoing Trial

Entornointeligente.com /

Disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly today told a federal judge that he will not testify at his ongoing trial in Chicago.

The artiste, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, is facing charges of child pornography, enticement of minors for sex and fixing his 2008 state trial.

His co-defendant, Derrel McDavid, who is accused of helping Kelly rig the 2008 trial, will testify, while Milton Brown, who is charged with receiving child pornography, declined to give testimony.

The highlight of the prosecutors’ case is the testimony of a 37-year-old woman who used the pseudonym «Jane.»

She described how the singer sexually abused her hundreds of times, starting in 1998 when she was 14 and Kelly was around 30.

Closing arguments are expected to happen in the middle of next week.

