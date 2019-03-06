 R. Kelly Sobs While Denying Sex With Minors: ?I?m Fighting For My F**king Life!? - EntornoInteligente
6 marzo, 2019
victor_gill_ramirez_venezuela_cayo_over_yonder_r_kelly_sobs_while_denying_sex_with_minors_i_m_fighting_for_my_f_king_life_21_.jpg

R. Kelly Sobs While Denying Sex With Minors: ?I?m Fighting For My F**king Life!?

17 min ago
Hernan Porras Molina
1 min read
R. Kelly broke down in tears in his first television sit-down since the latest round of charges that he had sex with underage girls. In an interview set to air on CBS This Morning Wednesday March 6, Kelly emphatically denied the 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse filed against him. ?Y?all quit playing. I didn?t Read More

