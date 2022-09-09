R. Kelly Ordered To Hand Over $28,000 In Prison Inmate Account

Entornointeligente.com /

Convicted singer R. Kelly has been ordered to surrender nearly $28,000 in his prison inmate account, to be used as possible restitution to his sexual-abuse victims.

The money is to be applied toward $140,000 in unpaid criminal fines.

US District Judge Ann Donnelly today rejected Kelly’s argument that the money had been impermissibly confiscated.

Kelly, who is in federal custody in Chicago, has demanded that the money be returned for use to buy snacks and toiletries from the prison commissary.

The R&B singer, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, was sentenced to 30 years in prison in a New York case.

The 55-year-old is on trial in Chicago in a separate case accusing him of videotaping himself having sex with multiple children, luring children for sex and rigging his 2008 pornography trial.

