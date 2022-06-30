R Kelly accusers speak out at sex abuse sentencing

Entornointeligente.com /

NEW YORK (AP):

R Kelly was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison for using his fame to sexually abuse young fans, including some who were just children, in a systematic scheme that went on for decades.

Through tears and anger, several of Kelly’s accusers told a court, and the singer himself, that he had preyed on them and misled his fans.

«You made me do things that broke my spirit. I literally wished I would die because of how low you made me feel,» said one unnamed survivor, directly addressing Kelly, who kept his hands folded and his eyes downcast.

«Do you remember that?» she asked.

