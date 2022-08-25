Quick Service attempts another franchise revival

Five years after reviving a faltering international franchise in T&T, Quick Service Holdings Limited is being tasked with doing the same with Wendy’s.
Daniel Fakoory, managing director of Quick Service said Wendy’s International approached his company to resurrect the franchise in Trinidad and Tobago after the chain’s restaurants in the country closed abruptly in February. While there were concerns about the operations of the fast food restaurant for some time, the shutdown of the franchise came without any public announcement, but not as a surprise. For years there had been questions about the health of the franchise.
Customers had regularly complained that after placing an order for many favourites on the menu they would often be told it was not available. More worryingly, reports concerning the seizure and auction of restaurant equipment by debtors in recent years left many to wonder if the franchise would last, including Fakoory himself, who felt the brand’s strength could still be viable in Trinidad and Tobago.
«We have all seen the decline of Wendy’s over the last five or six years. From a brand perspective, it is still a very strong and relevant brand on the international level however it was suffering in Trinidad, said Fakoory, «The operator, the former operator was running low on stock all the time or running out of stock for one reason or the other.»
