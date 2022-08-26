Quick Service attempts another franchise revival

Entornointeligente.com /

Five years af­ter re­viv­ing a fal­ter­ing in­ter­na­tion­al fran­chise in T&T, Quick Ser­vice Hold­ings Lim­it­ed is be­ing tasked with do­ing the same with Wendy’s.

Daniel Fakoory, man­ag­ing di­rec­tor of Quick Ser­vice said Wendy’s In­ter­na­tion­al ap­proached his com­pa­ny to res­ur­rect the fran­chise in Trinidad and To­ba­go af­ter the chain’s restau­rants in the coun­try closed abrupt­ly in Feb­ru­ary. While there were con­cerns about the op­er­a­tions of the fast food restau­rant for some time, the shut­down of the fran­chise came with­out any pub­lic an­nounce­ment, but not as a sur­prise. For years there had been ques­tions about the health of the fran­chise.

Cus­tomers had reg­u­lar­ly com­plained that af­ter plac­ing an or­der for many favourites on the menu they would of­ten be told it was not avail­able. More wor­ry­ing­ly, re­ports con­cern­ing the seizure and auc­tion of restau­rant equip­ment by debtors in re­cent years left many to won­der if the fran­chise would last, in­clud­ing Fakoory him­self, who felt the brand’s strength could still be vi­able in Trinidad and To­ba­go.

«We have all seen the de­cline of Wendy’s over the last five or six years. From a brand per­spec­tive, it is still a very strong and rel­e­vant brand on the in­ter­na­tion­al lev­el how­ev­er it was suf­fer­ing in Trinidad, said Fakoory, «The op­er­a­tor, the for­mer op­er­a­tor was run­ning low on stock all the time or run­ning out of stock for one rea­son or the oth­er.»

