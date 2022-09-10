Queen’s Hall to pay tribute to its namesake Elizabeth II

Entornointeligente.com /

Queen’s Hall staff are ex­pect­ed to stage a trib­ute to the late Queen Eliz­a­beth II, as the fa­cil­i­ty was named af­ter her decades ago.

This was con­firmed by Book­ings and Cus­tomer Re­la­tions Of­fi­cer Colleen Cameron dur­ing an in­ter­view with the Guardian Me­dia yes­ter­day.

The trib­ute may be in­cor­po­rat­ed in­to its 63rd an­niver­sary cel­e­bra­tions and com­mem­o­ra­tion of Re­pub­lic Day cel­e­bra­tions.

«Queen’s Hall is named af­ter the Queen. Our founder, Mrs May John­stone, was Eng­lish-born and when funds were be­ing raised for Queen’s Hall, it was def­i­nite­ly be­cause of her in­flu­ence that Queen’s Hall was named af­ter the British Monarch,» Cameron said.

Cameron re­called that dur­ing the Queen’s vis­it to Trinidad and To­ba­go in 2009 for CHOGM, the Queen vis­it­ed Queen’s Hall where she met school chil­dren and un­veiled its foun­da­tion stone.

«We do have some pic­tures that were tak­en of her and past and de­ceased Pres­i­dent Maxwell George. Pic­tures of her at our func­tion where she un­veiled our foun­da­tion stone, which would have been laid in 1959 when Queen’s Hall start­ed,» Cameron added.

Queen’s Hall is a state fa­cil­i­ty built in 1959 through the ef­forts of the mu­sic com­mu­ni­ty led by May John­stone, a mu­sic teacher, and was par­tial­ly fund­ed by the gov­ern­ment of Trinidad & To­ba­go.

It was de­signed as a mul­ti-pur­pose fa­cil­i­ty to ac­com­mo­date the­atri­cal pre­sen­ta­tions and var­i­ous com­mu­ni­ty ac­tiv­i­ties.

On No­vem­ber 28, 2009, Queen’s Hall was vis­it­ed by Queen Eliz­a­beth II, who was in Trinidad as Head of the Com­mon­wealth for the Com­mon­wealth Heads of Gov­ern­ment Meet­ing (CHOGM).

The late Pres­i­dent George Maxwell Richards es­cort­ed Her Majesty on her vis­it to Queen’s Hall.

Then First La­dy Dr Jean Ramjohn-Richards, as well as oth­er gov­ern­ment of­fi­cials and dig­ni­taries, were al­so in at­ten­dance that year.

On the oc­ca­sion of her vis­it, and in com­mem­o­ra­tion of Queen’s Hall’s 50th an­niver­sary, Queen Eliz­a­beth II un­veiled the foun­da­tion stone, which was orig­i­nal­ly laid in Ju­ly 1958. A cul­tur­al pro­gramme was al­so held in the Queen’s ho­n­our to mark the oc­ca­sion.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

