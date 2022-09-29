Queen Elizabeth's death certificate says she died of old age

Entornointeligente.com /

LONDON (AP) —Queen Elizabeth II’s death certificate says the 96-year-old monarch died of old age.

The certificate, published by the National Records of Scotland on Thursday, records that Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle in Ballater, Scotland, on September 8 at 3:10 p.m.

The document was signed by the queen’s daughter, Princess Anne.

Hundreds of royal fans lined up outside Windsor Castle for the chance to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as the chapel where the late monarch was buried opened to the public Thursday for the first time since her death.

Many want to visit the tomb of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. It is marked by a slab of hand-carved Belgian black marble inside the King George VI Memorial Chapel, part of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

