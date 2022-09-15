Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as throngs pay respects

Entornointeligente.com /

LON­DON — The cof­fin of Queen Eliz­a­beth II left Buck­ing­ham Palace for the last time yes­ter­day, borne on a horse-drawn car­riage and salut­ed by can­nons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn pro­ces­sion through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of Lon­don to West­min­ster Hall. There, a steady stream of mourn­ers paid their re­spects to Britain’s longest-reign­ing monarch.

As the cortege left the palace, her son, King Charles III, and his sib­lings and sons marched be­hind the cof­fin, which was topped by a wreath of white ros­es and her crown rest­ing on a pur­ple vel­vet pil­low.

The mil­i­tary pro­ces­sion un­der­scored Eliz­a­beth’s sev­en decades as head of state as the na­tion­al mourn­ing process shift­ed to the grand boule­vards and his­toric land­marks of the UK cap­i­tal.

At 900-year-old West­min­ster Hall, where the queen will lie in state un­til her fu­ner­al Mon­day, crowds shuf­fled past her cof­fin well in­to the night. They moved silent­ly down the steps of the hall un­der a great stained glass win­dow, then past the cof­fin that was cov­ered with the Roy­al Stan­dard and had been placed on a raised plat­form known as a catafalque by eight pall­bear­ers.

There were cou­ples and par­ents with chil­dren, vet­er­ans with medals clink­ing on navy blue blaz­ers, law­mak­ers and mem­bers of the House of Lords. Some wore black or suits and ties, oth­ers jeans and sneak­ers, and all had wait­ed hours to stand in front of the cof­fin for a few mo­ments

Many bowed or curt­seyed and some were in tears.

Thou­sands who had wait­ed for the pro­ces­sion for hours along The Mall out­side the palace and oth­er lo­ca­tions along the route held up phones and cam­eras, and some wiped away tears, as the cas­ket rolled by. Ap­plause broke out as it passed through Horse Guards Pa­rade. Thou­sands more in near­by Hyde Park watched on large screens.

The cof­fin was topped with the Im­pe­r­i­al State Crown — en­crust­ed with al­most 3,000 di­a­monds — and a bou­quet of flow­ers and plants, in­clud­ing pine from the Bal­moral Es­tate, where Eliz­a­beth died on Sep­tem­ber 8 at the age of 96.

Two of­fi­cers and 32 troops from the 1st Bat­tal­ion Grenadier Guards in red uni­forms and bearskin hats walked on ei­ther side of the gun car­riage. The 38-minute pro­ces­sion end­ed at West­min­ster Hall, where Arch­bish­op of Can­ter­bury Justin Wel­by led a ser­vice at­tend­ed by Charles and oth­er roy­als.

«Let not your heart be trou­bled: ye be­lieve in God, be­lieve al­so in me. In my Fa­ther’s house are many man­sions: if it were not so, I would have told you,» Wel­by read from the Book of John.

Af­ter a short ser­vice, the cap­tain of The Queen’s Com­pa­ny 1st Bat­tal­ion Grenadier Guards, as­sist­ed by a se­nior sergeant, laid the roy­al stan­dard of the reg­i­ment on the steps of the catafalque.

Four of­fi­cers from the House­hold Cav­al­ry — two from the Life Guards and two from the Blues Roy­als — be­gan the vig­il, tak­ing their places at each cor­ner and bow­ing their heads.

Thou­sands had queued up along the banks of the Riv­er Thames, wait­ing to en­ter the hall and pay their re­spects to the on­ly monarch most Britons have ever known af­ter her 70 years on the throne. (AP)

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

