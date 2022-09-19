Entornointeligente.com /

“In loving and devoted memory,” King Charles' III handwritten note read British mourners Monday saw Queen Elizabeth II's casket parade through London one last time before being lowered into the royal vault at Windsor Castle.

Millions watched on TV the ceremony marking the end of a 70-year reign that also represented an era, which has given way to a new phase in Western civilization.

Monday’s funeral came after the Queen had laid in state for four days inside Westminster Hall and hundreds of thousands of people waited in line to pay tribute and walk past her coffin.

The service began with a procession to Westminster Abbey and the state funeral lasted for about an hour. After its conclusion, the queen’s casket began a long procession through London and was met by thousands of mourners along the route to arrive at Windsor Castle in the afternoon.

King Charles III had placed a handwritten card on top of the queen’s coffin that read, “In loving and devoted memory”.

Roughly 500 world leaders and dignitaries were estimated to be at Monday’s funeral. In all, about 2,000 people attended inside Westminster Abbey and millions around the world watched the service live on television and Internet streams.

Gun salutes had fired and Big Ben tolled once every minute as the Queen’s coffin paraded through London followed by King Charles III and other members of the royal family.

After the procession arrived at Windsor Castle, a smaller committal service at St. George’s Chapel honored the queen and various ceremonies were held.

For most of her reign, the Queen woke up to the sound of bagpipes under the windows of all her residences for 15 minutes each morning. Monday, however, the music heralded the end of her funeral, as her coffin was lowered into the royal tomb beneath St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle as “A Salute to the Royal Fendersmith” played. It was a symbolic moment, which many found reminiscent of Prince Philip’s funeral last year. Mourners also sang “God Save the King.”

The Queen was buried during a private family service next to her late husband Prince Philip at the King George VI memorial chapel inside St George’s.

As queen of Britain, Elizabeth II, who died September 8 aged 96, also served as head of the Commonwealth, which includes 54 nations, 14 of which count the monarch as their head of state.

