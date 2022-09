Entornointeligente.com /

Queen Elizabeth the II the longest reigning monarch in British history has died at the age of 96.

«The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,» Buckingham Palace said.

The queen’s heir ,Charles, the former Prince of Wales has become king of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms.

