Queen Elizabeth the II has died.
The Queen passed at Balmoral Palace in Scotland today at the age of 96.
Queen Elizabeth II was officially the world’s longest-reigning monarch.
In the summer of 1951 the health of King George VI entered into a serious decline, and Princess Elizabeth represented him at the Trooping the Colour and on various other state occasions.
On October 7 she and her husband set out on a highly successful tour of Canada and Washington, D.C. After Christmas in England she and the duke set out in January 1952 for a tour of Australia and New Zealand, but en route, at Sagana, Kenya, news reached them of the king’s death on February 6, 1952.
In 2002 Elizabeth celebrated her 50th year on the throne. As part of her «Golden Jubilee,» events were held throughout the Commonwealth, including several days of festivities in London.
The celebrations were somewhat diminished by the deaths of Elizabeth’s mother and sister early in the year. Beginning in the latter part of the first decade of the 21st century, the public standing of the royal family rebounded, and even Charles’s 2005 marriage to Camilla Parker Bowles found much support among the British people.
