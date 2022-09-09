Queen Elizabeth II has died at age 96

Entornointeligente.com /

Queen Eliz­a­beth the II has died.

The Queen passed at Bal­moral Palace in Scot­land to­day at the age of 96.

Queen Eliz­a­beth II was of­fi­cial­ly the world’s longest-reign­ing monarch.

In the sum­mer of 1951 the health of King George VI en­tered in­to a se­ri­ous de­cline, and Princess Eliz­a­beth rep­re­sent­ed him at the Troop­ing the Colour and on var­i­ous oth­er state oc­ca­sions.

On Oc­to­ber 7 she and her hus­band set out on a high­ly suc­cess­ful tour of Cana­da and Wash­ing­ton, D.C. Af­ter Christ­mas in Eng­land she and the duke set out in Jan­u­ary 1952 for a tour of Aus­tralia and New Zealand, but en route, at Sagana, Kenya, news reached them of the king’s death on Feb­ru­ary 6, 1952.

In 2002 Eliz­a­beth cel­e­brat­ed her 50th year on the throne. As part of her «Gold­en Ju­bilee,» events were held through­out the Com­mon­wealth, in­clud­ing sev­er­al days of fes­tiv­i­ties in Lon­don.

The cel­e­bra­tions were some­what di­min­ished by the deaths of Eliz­a­beth’s moth­er and sis­ter ear­ly in the year. Be­gin­ning in the lat­ter part of the first decade of the 21st cen­tu­ry, the pub­lic stand­ing of the roy­al fam­i­ly re­bound­ed, and even Charles’s 2005 mar­riage to Camil­la Park­er Bowles found much sup­port among the British peo­ple.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

