Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on throne

LON­DON (AP) — Queen Eliz­a­beth II, Britain’s longest-reign­ing monarch and a sym­bol of sta­bil­i­ty in a tur­bu­lent era that saw the de­cline of the British em­pire and em­bar­rass­ing dys­func­tion in her own fam­i­ly, died yes­ter­day af­ter 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

The palace an­nounced she died at Bal­moral Cas­tle, her sum­mer res­i­dence in Scot­land, where mem­bers of the roy­al fam­i­ly had rushed to her side af­ter her health took a turn for the worse.

A link to the al­most-van­ished gen­er­a­tion that fought World War II, she was the on­ly monarch most Britons have ever known.

Her 73-year-old son Prince Charles au­to­mat­i­cal­ly be­came king and will be known as King Charles III, it was an­nounced. British mon­archs in the past have se­lect­ed new names up­on tak­ing the throne. Charles’ sec­ond wife, Camil­la, will be known as the Queen Con­sort.

The BBC played the na­tion­al an­them, «God Save the Queen,» over a por­trait of Eliz­a­beth in full re­galia as her death was an­nounced, and the flag over Buck­ing­ham Palace was low­ered to half-staff as the sec­ond Eliz­a­bethan age came to a close.

The im­pact of her loss will be huge and un­pre­dictable, both for the na­tion and for the monar­chy, an in­sti­tu­tion she helped sta­bilise and mod­ernise across decades of enor­mous so­cial change and fam­i­ly scan­dals, but whose rel­e­vance in the 21st cen­tu­ry has of­ten been called in­to ques­tion.

The pub­lic’s abid­ing af­fec­tion for the queen has helped sus­tain sup­port for the monar­chy dur­ing the scan­dals. Charles is nowhere near as pop­u­lar.

In a state­ment, Charles called his moth­er’s death «a mo­ment of the great­est sad­ness for me and all mem­bers of my fam­i­ly,» adding: «I know her loss will be deeply felt through­out the coun­try, the Realms and the Com­mon­wealth, and by count­less peo­ple around the world.»

The chang­ing of the guard comes at a fraught mo­ment for Britain, which has a brand-new prime min­is­ter and is grap­pling with an en­er­gy cri­sis, dou­ble-dig­it in­fla­tion, the war in Ukraine and the fall­out from Brex­it.

Prime Min­is­ter Liz Truss, ap­point­ed by the queen just 48 hours ear­li­er, pro­nounced the coun­try «dev­as­tat­ed» and called Eliz­a­beth «the rock on which mod­ern Britain was built.»

British sub­jects out­side Buck­ing­ham Palace wept when of­fi­cials car­ried a no­tice con­firm­ing the queen’s death to the wrought-iron gates of the queen’s Lon­don home. Hun­dreds soon gath­ered in the rain, and mourn­ers laid dozens of colour­ful bou­quets at the gates.

«As a young per­son, this is a re­al­ly huge mo­ment,» said Romy Mc­Carthy, 20.

«It marks the end of an era, par­tic­u­lar­ly as a woman. We had a woman who was in pow­er as some­one to look up to.»

World lead­ers ex­tend­ed con­do­lences and paid trib­ute to the queen.

In Cana­da, where the British monarch is the coun­try’s head of state, Prime Min­is­ter Justin Trudeau salut­ed her «wis­dom, com­pas­sion and warmth.» In In­dia, once the «jew­el in the crown» of the British em­pire, Prime Min­is­ter Naren­dra Mo­di tweet­ed: «She per­son­i­fied dig­ni­ty and de­cen­cy in pub­lic life. Pained by her demise.»

US Pres­i­dent Joe Biden called her a «stateswoman of un­matched dig­ni­ty and con­stan­cy who deep­ened the bedrock al­liance be­tween the Unit­ed King­dom and the Unit­ed States.»

Since Feb­ru­ary 6, 1952, Eliz­a­beth reigned over a Britain that re­built from a de­struc­tive and fi­nan­cial­ly ex­haust­ing war and lost its em­pire; joined the Eu­ro­pean Union and then left it; and made the painful tran­si­tion in­to the 21st cen­tu­ry.

She en­dured through 15 prime min­is­ters, from Win­ston Churchill to Truss, be­com­ing an in­sti­tu­tion and an icon – a re­as­sur­ing pres­ence even for those who ig­nored or loathed the monar­chy.

She be­came less vis­i­ble in her fi­nal years as age and frailty cur­tailed many pub­lic ap­pear­ances. But she re­mained firm­ly in con­trol of the monar­chy and at the cen­tre of na­tion­al life as Britain cel­e­brat­ed her Plat­inum Ju­bilee with days of par­ties and pageants in June.

That same month she be­came the sec­ond longest-reign­ing monarch in his­to­ry, be­hind 17th-cen­tu­ry French King Louis XIV, who took the throne at age 4. On Tues­day, she presided at a cer­e­mo­ny at Bal­moral Cas­tle to ac­cept the res­ig­na­tion of Boris John­son as prime min­is­ter and ap­point Truss as his suc­ces­sor.

When Eliz­a­beth was 21, al­most five years be­fore she be­came queen, she promised the peo­ple of Britain and the Com­mon­wealth that «my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be de­vot­ed to your ser­vice.»

It was a promise she kept across more than sev­en decades.

De­spite Britain’s com­plex and of­ten fraught ties with its for­mer colonies, Eliz­a­beth was wide­ly re­spect­ed and re­mained head of state of more than a dozen coun­tries, from Cana­da to Tu­valu. She head­ed the 54-na­tion Com­mon­wealth, built around Britain and its for­mer colonies.

Mar­ried for more than 73 years to Prince Philip, who died in 2021 at age 99, Eliz­a­beth was ma­tri­arch to a roy­al fam­i­ly whose trou­bles were a sub­ject of glob­al fas­ci­na­tion – am­pli­fied by fic­tion­alised ac­counts such as the TV se­ries «The Crown.» She is sur­vived by four chil­dren, eight grand­chil­dren and 12 great-grand­chil­dren.

Through count­less pub­lic events, she prob­a­bly met more peo­ple than any­one in his­to­ry. Her im­age, which adorned stamps, coins and ban­knotes, was among the most re­pro­duced in the world.

But her in­ner life and opin­ions re­mained most­ly an enig­ma. Of her per­son­al­i­ty, the pub­lic saw rel­a­tive­ly lit­tle. A horse own­er, she rarely seemed hap­pi­er than dur­ing the Roy­al As­cot rac­ing week. She nev­er tired of the com­pan­ion­ship of her beloved Welsh cor­gi dogs.

Eliz­a­beth Alexan­dra Mary Wind­sor was born in Lon­don on April 21, 1926, the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York. She was not born to be queen – her fa­ther’s el­der broth­er, Prince Ed­ward, was des­tined for the crown, to be fol­lowed by any chil­dren he had.

But in 1936, when she was 10, Ed­ward VI­II ab­di­cat­ed to mar­ry twice-di­vorced Amer­i­can Wal­lis Simp­son, and Eliz­a­beth’s fa­ther be­came King George VI.

Princess Mar­garet re­called ask­ing her sis­ter whether this meant that Eliz­a­beth would one day be queen.

«’Yes, I sup­pose it does,’» Mar­garet quot­ed Eliz­a­beth as say­ing. «She didn’t men­tion it again.»

