Quarantine lifted in Corn Piece Settlement

The community was put under quarantine for an initial 14 days on March 19, following the first confirmed Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) death – a 79-year-old man with a travel history from New York – in Jamaica

The quarantine imposed on the Corn Piece Settlement in Clarendon has been lifted.

The quarantine was extended for a further two weeks on Friday, April 3, after six close contacts of the deceased tested positive for the disease.

The community is no longer deemed a public health risk. The public health authorities will, however, continue to monitor residents.

