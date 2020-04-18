 Quarantine lifted in Corn Piece Settlement - EntornoInteligente
18 abril, 2020
quarantine_lifted_in_corn_piece_settlement.jpg

Quarantine lifted in Corn Piece Settlement

6 min ago
Hernan Porras Molina
1 min read
The quarantine imposed on the Corn Piece Settlement in Clarendon has been lifted.

The community was put under quarantine for an initial 14 days on March 19, following the first confirmed Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) death – a 79-year-old man with a travel history from New York – in Jamaica.

The quarantine was extended for a further two weeks on Friday, April 3, after six close contacts of the deceased tested positive for the disease.

The community is no longer deemed a public health risk. The public health authorities will, however, continue to monitor residents.

