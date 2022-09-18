Qin calls for deep China-US ties in agricultural technology

Entornointeligente.com /

Chinese Ambassador to the US Qin Gang on Friday visits Warren Stemme Farm in a western suburb of St Louis, Missouri. Warren Stemme, the owner of the farm, and Qin are driving a combine harvester together to harvest corns. LIAO PAN / FOR CHINA DAILY Chinese Ambassador to the US Qin Gang conducted another Midwest agriculture trip on Friday. He said China and the US, as two major agriculture countries, should build deep cooperation in agricultural technology, climate action and sustainable development.

«I believe as China pursues high-quality development, our demand for technology and services in agriculture green development will become as strong as that for agriculture products,» he said at the US-China Sustainability and Climate Smart Agriculture Roundtable Discussion in St Louis, Missouri, on Friday.

«Our market will remain open and we will continue to share the huge opportunities with American farmers, ventures, institutions, and the companies who want to collaborate with China,» said Qin.

Both China and the US are major agriculture countries. «It is our common responsibility to promote sustainable agriculture and to protect global food security for future generations,» Qin said.

In April, Qin had an agriculture-focused tour through Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota, where he got to know many American farmers and friends devoted to China-US agriculture cooperation, Qin said.

«I saw how the seeds of such cooperation get deeply rooted in the vast heartland,» Qin said. «I promise to my friends in the heartland: see you in the harvest. So today I’m back.»

