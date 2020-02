European shares rise in early trade; resources lead

Entornointeligente.com /

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Staff/File Photo (Reuters) – European shares opened higher on Tuesday, extending their recovery from a sharp selloff last week that was driven by concerns over a virus outbreak in China, with the basic resources sector leading gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6% by 0803 GMT, having ticked up slightly on Monday after logging its worst week in six months.

Stock markets in Asia, particularly in China, gained after steep falls on Monday, although headlines about the coronavirus outbreak are expected to sway markets in the near term

The basic resources sector .SXPP, which consists of several China-focused miners, was the best performer among EU regional subindexes, adding about 1.5%

German stocks .GDAXI rose about 0.7% after data on Monday pointed to some recovery in the beleaguered manufacturing sector. However, an economic slowdown in China is likely to add more pressure

Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

