Putin pays tribute to Gorbachev but won’t attend his funeral

MOSCOW (AP):

Russian President Vladimir Putin privately laid flowers at Mikhail Gorbachev’s coffin on Thursday, snubbing the weekend’s public funeral in a move reflecting the Kremlin’s uneasiness about Gorbachev’s legacy.

Just before departing for a working trip to Russia’s western-most Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad, Putin visited a Moscow hospital where Gorbachev’s body was being kept before Saturday’s funeral.

IN SILENCE Russian state television showed Putin walking to Gorbachev’s open casket and putting a bouquet of red roses next to it. He stood in silence for a few moments, bowed his head, touched the coffin, crossed himself and walked away.

«Regrettably, the president’s working schedule wouldn’t allow him to do that on Saturday, so he decided to do that today,» Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.

