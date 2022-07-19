Putin heads to Tehran for talks with leaders of Iran, Turkey

Entornointeligente.com /

By NASS­ER KARI­MI and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV | AS­SO­CI­AT­ED PRESS

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Russ­ian Pres­i­dent Vladimir Putin’s vis­it to Iran start­ing Tues­day is in­tend­ed to deep­en ties with re­gion­al heavy­weights as part of Moscow’s chal­lenge to the Unit­ed States and Eu­rope amid its grind­ing cam­paign in Ukraine.

In on­ly his sec­ond trip abroad since Russ­ian tanks rolled in­to its neigh­bour in Feb­ru­ary, Putin is sched­uled to hold talks with Iran’s Pres­i­dent Ebrahim Raisi and Turk­ish Pres­i­dent Re­cep Tayyip Er­do­gan about the press­ing is­sues fac­ing the re­gion, in­clud­ing the con­flict in Syr­ia and a U.N.-backed pro­pos­al to re­sume ex­ports of Ukrain­ian grain to ease the glob­al food cri­sis.

As the West heaps sanc­tions on Rus­sia and the cost­ly cam­paign drags on, Putin is seek­ing to bol­ster ties with Tehran, a fel­low tar­get of se­vere U.S. sanc­tions and a po­ten­tial mil­i­tary and trade part­ner. In re­cent weeks, Russ­ian of­fi­cials vis­it­ed an air­field in cen­tral Iran at least twice to re­view Tehran’s weapons-ca­pa­ble drones for pos­si­ble use in Ukraine, the White House has al­leged.

But per­haps most cru­cial­ly, the Tehran trip of­fers Putin a chance for a high-stakes meet­ing with Er­do­gan, who has sought to help bro­ker talks on a peace­ful set­tle­ment of the Rus­sia-Ukraine con­flict, as well as help ne­go­ti­a­tions to un­block Ukrain­ian grain through the Black Sea.

Turkey, a NA­TO mem­ber, has found it­self op­po­site Rus­sia in bloody con­flicts in Azer­bai­jan, Libya and Syr­ia. It has even sold lethal drones that Ukrain­ian forces have used to at­tack Rus­sia. But Turkey hasn’t im­posed sanc­tions on the Krem­lin, mak­ing it a sore­ly need­ed part­ner for Moscow. Grap­pling with run­away in­fla­tion and a rapid­ly de­pre­ci­at­ing cur­ren­cy, Turkey al­so re­lies on the Russ­ian mar­ket.

The gath­er­ing has sym­bol­ic mean­ing for Putin’s do­mes­tic au­di­ence as well, show­ing off Rus­sia’s in­ter­na­tion­al clout even as it grows in­creas­ing­ly iso­lat­ed and plunges deep­er in­to con­fronta­tion with the West. It comes just days af­ter U.S. Pres­i­dent Joe Biden’s vis­it­ed Is­rael and Sau­di Ara­bia — Tehran’s pri­ma­ry ri­vals.

From Jerusalem and Jed­dah, Biden urged Is­rael and Arab coun­tries to push back on Russ­ian, Chi­nese and Iran­ian in­flu­ence that has ex­pand­ed with the per­cep­tion of Amer­i­ca’s re­treat from the re­gion.

It was a tough sell. Is­rael main­tains good re­la­tions with Putin, a ne­ces­si­ty giv­en Russ­ian pres­ence in Syr­ia, Is­rael’s north-east­ern neigh­bour and fre­quent tar­get of its airstrikes. Sau­di Ara­bia and the Unit­ed Arab Emi­rates have de­clined to pump more oil be­yond a plan ap­proved by their en­er­gy al­liance with Moscow.

But all the coun­tries — de­spite their long-stand­ing ri­val­ries — could agree on draw­ing clos­er to counter Iran, which has rapid­ly ad­vanced its nu­clear pro­gram since for­mer U.S. Pres­i­dent Don­ald Trump aban­doned Tehran’s atom­ic ac­cord with world pow­ers and reim­posed crush­ing sanc­tions. Talks to re­store the deal have hit a dead­lock.

Backed in­to a cor­ner by the West and its re­gion­al ri­vals, the Iran­ian gov­ern­ment is ramp­ing up ura­ni­um en­rich­ment, crack­ing down on dis­sent and grab­bing head­lines with op­ti­mistic, hard-line stances in­tend­ed to keep the Iran­ian cur­ren­cy, the ri­al, from crash­ing. With­out sanc­tions re­lief in sight, Iran’s tac­ti­cal part­ner­ship with Rus­sia has be­come one of sur­vival, even as Moscow ap­pears to be un­der­cut­ting Tehran in the black-mar­ket oil trade.

«Iran is (the) cen­tre of dy­nam­ic diplo­ma­cy,» Iran­ian For­eign Min­is­ter Hos­sein Amirab­dol­lahi­an wrote on Twit­ter, adding the meet­ings will «de­vel­op eco­nom­ic co­op­er­a­tion, fo­cus on se­cu­ri­ty of the re­gion … and en­sure food se­cu­ri­ty.»

Fada­hos­sein Male­ki, a mem­ber of the Iran­ian par­lia­ment’s in­flu­en­tial com­mit­tee on na­tion­al se­cu­ri­ty and for­eign pol­i­cy, de­scribed Rus­sia as Iran’s «most strate­gic part­ner» on Mon­day. His com­ments be­lied decades of an­i­mos­i­ty stem­ming from Rus­sia’s oc­cu­pa­tion of Iran dur­ing World War II — and its re­fusal to leave af­ter­wards.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com