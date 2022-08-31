30 agosto, 2022
Putin expresses deep condolences over death of Gorbachev

Entornointeligente.com

File photo of former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev. [Photo/Xinhua] MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed deep condolences over the death of former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev, Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency reported Wednesday.

«President Putin expresses deep condolences over the death of Mikhail Gorbachev,» Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying.

«In the morning he will send a telegram of condolences to Gorbachev’s family and friends,» the spokesman added.

Gorbachev died on Tuesday evening at the age of 91. According to the Central Clinical Hospital, he passed away after a serious and long illness.

LINK ORIGINAL: Chinadaily

