Putin as Greek Titan Graces Moscow Apartment Block’s Facade

A mural depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin as Greek mythological figure Atlas has resurfaced in a BBC dispatch from a town in the Moscow region published Wednesday.

The mural, which shows the well-toned Putin wearing nothing but a loincloth, appeared on the side of a nine-story apartment block in the ancient town of Kolomna in honor of the president’s 67th birthday last fall.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Публикация от 🎨 ХУДОЖЕСТВЕННАЯ РОСПИСЬ СТЕН (@pchelinivan) 7 Окт 2019 в 1:31 PDT

Its author told local media that he portrayed the Russian president as Atlas, the mythical Greek titan who carries the heavens on his shoulders, because he views Putin as a peacemaker.

“Atlas held the heavens, the world. And Putin supports peace,” artist Ivan Pchelin said in an Oct. 7 interview, using the Russian word mir , which translates as both “peace” and “world.”

To bring home the point, Pchelin captioned his art piece: “You support the world, the world supports you.”

The BBC drew other parallels between Atlas and Putin.

“Atlas was famed for his endurance. So is Mr. Putin: he’s been in power in Russia for 20 years,” the broadcaster said.

