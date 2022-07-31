Put end to violent lyrics, bishop pleads to deejays

Entornointeligente.com /

General overseer of Good News Release Centre of the Prophetic Church in Clarendon, Bishop Carlton Russell, has warned dancehall deejays to stop performing songs that promote vitriol and criminal violence.

Russell, who is one of the officiating ministers at today’s funeral for 31-year-old Kemesha Wright and her four children at Clarendon College, said the country needs peace.

«We need to change. I would want to suggest to the deejays and those young deejays who are coming up, stop spreading war, we want peace. War will not put the country anywhere,» he said in a Gleaner interview.

Acknowledging that it would be hard for mourners not to get swept away by emotions on display, he had high praises for Wright’s mother, Gwendolyn Wright McKnight.

«One of the things I would want to adopt, luckily, I listened that the mother has established a very important point. The mother who felt it mostly, she has decided that she will forgive him, but he must stay the course of the law and feel the penalty,» he shared.

