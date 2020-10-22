 Pursuing hegemony, bullying lead nowhere: Xi » EntornoInteligente
22 octubre, 2020

Pursuing hegemony, bullying lead nowhere: Xi

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) — Acts of pursuing hegemony or bullying lead nowhere, President Xi Jinping told a Friday meeting marking the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People’s Volunteers entering the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953). Enditem
