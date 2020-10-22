BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) — Acts of pursuing hegemony or bullying lead nowhere, President Xi Jinping told a Friday meeting marking the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People’s Volunteers entering the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953). Enditem
LINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet
Pursuing hegemony, bullying lead nowhere: Xi
BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) — Acts of pursuing hegemony or bullying lead nowhere, President Xi Jinping told a Friday meeting marking the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People’s Volunteers entering the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953). Enditem
Quizás te guste
Entornointeligente.com / El Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE) anunció hoy que mañana a las 18:00 presentarán los resultados oficiales de los comicios electorales del pasado domingo. “El viernes 23 de octubre a horas 18:00 en el auditorio Illimani del Campo Ferial...
Entornointeligente.com / Photo taken on Oct. 22, 2020 shows the site of a natural gas pipe explosion on Bangkok’s eastern outskirts, Thailand. Three people were killed and 28 others were injured in the explosion of a natural gas pipe on Thursday, police said. (Xinhua) 1...
Entornointeligente.com / BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) — Chinese people are firm and confident while looking ahead to the bright prospect of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, President Xi Jinping said Friday at a meeting to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Chinese...
Entornointeligente.com /
BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) — President Xi Jinping said on Friday China never seeks hegemony or expansion and firmly opposes hegemonism and power politics. EnditemLINK ORIGINAL: Xinhuanet
Entornointeligente.com
Entornointeligente.com / Falcons are displayed at the fourth edition of Katara International Hunting and Falcons Exhibition 2020 at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar, Oct. 22, 2020. The Hunting and Falcons Exhibition is held here from Oct. 20 to 24, with the participation of more...
Entornointeligente.com / BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) — Seeking peaceful development and win-win cooperation is the right way forward, President Xi Jinping told a Friday meeting marking the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People’s Volunteers entering the Democratic People’s...