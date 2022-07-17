Pulse stars Shantae and Zan shine during haute couture season

Entornointeligente.com /

By all accounts, the haute couture season in Paris was a huge success, and fast-rising stars, Shantae Leslie and Zan Hyde, made spectacular appearances.

Leslie, the 2019 winner of Pulse’s Caribbean Model Search reality TV series, presented magical high fashion for the famed Italian design house of Valentino in Rome, while it was an impressive couture début for agency colleague, Zan Hyde at Jean Paul Gaultier in Paris.

Selected among the world’s best models to wear stunning looks befitting their training and runway prowess, the Jamaican girls are blazing a trail simultaneously.

Already special because of the exquisite work that goes into preparing each look, couture is considered the highest artistic expression of fashion and this season’s presentation was heralded as one of the most outstanding yet. The industry’s most revered publication, Vogue , describes the fall 2022 collections as «spectacular!» The couture shows featured some of the world’s A-list celebrities of fashion, film and music — Naomi Campbell, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian, to name a few. And as rave reviews came in, high accolades were given to the shows for which Hyde and Leslie were selected – Jean Paul Gaultier and Valentino. The Gaultier collection was designed by the prolific young multi-talent Olivier Rousteing of Balmain fame. And the transformative Pierpaolo Piccoli, who modernised the brand’s DNA and turned it into a billion-dollar company, continues to show his creative prowess at Valentino.

Hyde, who glided down the runway at Jean Paul Gaultier x Olivier Rousteing, was magnificent in an elegantly cut night-black short suit accentuated by sharp gold seams hitting all the right angles to celebrate a woman’s form. The belted jacket had a throwback feel of acutely angular shoulder pads, channelling a new space-age vibe. The shoes also made a huge statement and were signature Gaultier-styled, high platforms laced up ankle boots.

