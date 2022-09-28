Pulse projects $6b valuation for Villa Ronai

Entornointeligente.com /

The real estate assets held by hospitality and modelling company Pulse Investments Limited are slated to grow by one-third with the ongoing additions to its Villa Ronai development.

«The high end of the Villa Ronai valuation could be in excess of $6 billion on completion. However, in two years plus, one cannot say for certain what costs and values will be,» Executive Chairman Kingsley Cooper said to Financial Gleaner .

The Villa Ronai development would account for the bulk of the company’s total assets, which equated to $9 billion as of June.

The development is being done in two phases, ending in 2024 and 2026.

Pulse operates a modelling agency, but also holds income-generating properties in St Andrew, at Villa Ronai, and New Kingston, at Trafalgar Road.

