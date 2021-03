Opposition Backs Plan For Political Representatives To Be Among Priority Groups For COVID Vaccine

Entornointeligente.com / The Government is receiving support from the Opposition for the plan to include political representatives in the first cohort to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Opposition Spokesman on Health Dr. Morais Guy says if political representatives are included in the priority group it would help to reduce vaccine hesitancy. “There is a segment of the population who feel that if the leaders are prepared to take this vaccine then they will take it. So it’s a case of influencing a decision by leadership,” he suggested. Furthermore, he argued that because of the “far-reaching” work of politicians, “it would be tragic if a political representative has COVID-19, is asymptomatic and goes around interfacing with people…and infecting other persons in the community.” Dr. Guy was speaking Thursday on the Morning Agenda on Power 106.

