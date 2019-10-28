Publican video inédito que muestra cómo trataban José José antes de su muerte

Entornointeligente.com /

Yimmy Ortiz, esposo de Sarita Sosa, publicó un video para demostrar que los rumores referentes a su esposa serían falsos, puesto que la hija del cantante José José ha sido señalada de maltratar a su padre.

El Farandi con información de Telemundo

Ortiz recurrió a su cuenta de Instagram para compartir este material inédito que data de antes de la muerte del ‘Príncipe de la Canción’, y en el que se puede ver cómo su hija menor lo trataba con paciencia y cariño, una manera de demostrar que todo lo que se dice en contra ellas es infundado.

Además, esta publicación fue acompañada de un extenso mensaje en el que Yimmy detalla cómo era la forma en que Sarita se entregaba a su padre, “Ha pasado un mes desde la muerte de tu padre @josejoseoficial. He estado recordando el tiempo que estuvo con nosotros. Estaba feliz, disfrutaba de su compañía, sus ojos se iluminaban cada vez que entraba en la habitación, su sonrisa era una prueba de que lo amaba y desbordaba de amor por usted”,

Y continúa, “Hubo aquellos en el otro extremo que hicieron lo contrario, y aunque los miembros de su familia, amigos, los medios de comunicación y la gente lo intimidaron, mantuvieron su posición lo mejor que pudieron. No juzgo a nadie, entiendo perfectamente que todos reaccionamos completamente diferentes a las emociones y situaciones estresantes”.

Pero no sólo eso, el yerno del cantante aprovechó para defender a su esposa y de paso mostrarle su admiración, “@sari_oficial Admiro su determinación de cuidar a alguien que lo necesita, honrarlo independientemente de las consecuencias que puedan surgir para usted. Espero sinceramente que alguien se preocupe por usted de la misma manera. Nadie sabe el sacrificio que se necesitó para estar allí por tu padre mejor que yo”.

“Gracias por amarlo, por cuidarlo. Gracias por darle la paz que siempre quiso alejarse del caos que puede ser esta vida. Gracias por enfocarse en su bienestar. Fui testigo del amor que tenías por él a diario, un amor implacable. En nombre de todos los que conocemos todo el bien que hiciste por él, ¡GRACIAS!”, finaliza el sentido escrito.

View this post on Instagram It has been one month since the passing of your father @josejoseoficial . I have been looking back at the time he was with us. He was happy, he enjoyed your company, his eyes lit up every time you entered the room, his smile was proof that he loved you and was overflowing of love for you. This last month has been one of the toughest months in our lives. We went through a hurricane of emotions that didn’t allow you to mourn your fathers passing the way you would have liked to. I wish I could’ve changed that. I thank the many family members and friends that were there for us in those moments of weakness, those moments that felt like the world was on our shoulders and helped us carry that weight. There were those on the other end who did the opposite, and even though you were bullied by those family members, friends, the media, and the people, you held your ground to the best of your abilities. I don’t judge anyone, I understand perfectly well that we all react completely different to emotions and stressful situations. We are all entitled to our way of being. I understand that. @sari_oficial I admire your determination to take care of someone in need, to honor them regardless of what consequences might rise toward you. I sincerely hope someone will care for you the same way. No one knows the sacrifice it took to be there for your father better than I do. I Thank you for loving him, for looking out for him. Thank you for giving him the peace he always wanted away from the chaos that this life can be. Thank you for focusing on his well being. I witnessed the love you had for him on daily basis, a relentless love. On behalf of all of us who know all the good you did for him, THANK YOU!

