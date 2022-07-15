Public Service Day 2022 officially launched

Entornointeligente.com /

Public Service Day 2022 was officially launched early today with a ceremony held at the State House. Public Service Day will be on December 9 th , with a variety of different activities taking place, leading up to that day; such as a beautification project, a t-shirt day which depicts the Public Service logo and theme, a variety of health and wellness programs, a thanksgiving ceremony and more.

The Minister of Governance, Public Service Reform, Citizen Empowerment, Social Justice and Ecclesiastical Affairs, Hon. Gretta Roberts, expressed gratitude to all of the hardworking public officers for all their efforts over the last 2 years. She stated that public service day has not been celebrated since 2018, and due to the pandemic, public service activities could not take place. The Minister stated that she is pleased that with the relaxation of restrictions, public service day activities can now be celebrated.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MJ150722PUBLICSERV001.mp3 Minister of Governance, Public Service Reform, Citizen Empowerment, Social Justice and Ecclesiastical Affairs, Hon. Gretta Roberts

Chief Personnel Officer, Mrs. Edith Thomas Roberts

Listing the various activities that will be taking place leading up to the official day, Chief Personnel Officer, Mrs. Edith Thomas- Roberts stated that an awards ceremony will also be taking place. She stated that the ceremony will award and honor worthy public service workers and retirees across various ministries and departments.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MJ150722PUBLICSERV002.mp3 Chief Personnel Officer, Mrs. Edith Thomas- Roberts

Categories for this award and recognition is as follows: Jerry Augustine Award that is awarded to an outstanding office attendant or messenger; Temporary Officer Award; Junior Officer Award; Senior Officer Award; Most Outstanding Senior Officer; Middle Manager Award; Senior Manager Award; Team Award will be bestowed to an exceptional team; Service Delivery Award; The Chief Personnel Officer Award to an outstanding Head of Division selected by the CPO; Minister of Public Service Award to be awarded to by the Minister to a Ministry or Department for innovation; and the Prime Minister’s Public Officer of the Year Award, awarded to the most outstanding awardee among all of the recipients of all awards.

Secretary to the Cabinet, Careen Prevost

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Cabinet, Ms. Careen Prevost stated that she looks forward to Public Service Day every year.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MJ150722PUBLICSERV003.mp3 Secretary of the Cabinet, Ms. Careen Prevost

She encouraged all public officers to participate in the various activities that will be taking place.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

Entornointeligente.com