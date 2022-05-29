Public servants part of shrinking middle class

Entornointeligente.com /

Pub­lic ser­vants can be cat­e­gorised as the «work­ing poor» af­ter al­most a decade of no salary in­creas­es cou­pled with high in­fla­tion.

Pres­i­dent of the Pub­lic Ser­vices As­so­ci­a­tion (PSA) Leroy Bap­tiste said the im­pov­er­ish­ment of pub­lic ser­vants has re­sult­ed in the dis­ap­pear­ance of T&T’s mid­dle class.

Two weeks ago, Chief Per­son­nel Of­fi­cer (CPO) Dr Daryl Din­di­al made a wage in­crease of­fi­cer two per cent over eight years for pub­lic sec­tor work­ers.

With the next round of ne­go­ti­a­tions with the CPO set for June 10, Bap­tiste said the PSA will stand by its orig­i­nal pro­pos­al for a 25 per cent in­crease for the pe­ri­od 2014 to 2016. He said the union to­tal­ly re­ject­ed the CPO’s pro­pos­al be­cause it is out of touch with the eco­nom­ic re­al­i­ty in the coun­try.

«In­fla­tion re­duces the val­ue of the salary. As the prices of goods and ser­vices go up, the val­ue of the work­er’s salary goes down. An in­dexed CO­LA was aimed at sta­bil­is­ing the val­ue of your in­come,» he said

Bap­tiste cit­ed da­ta from the Cen­tral Sta­tis­ti­cal Of­fice (CSO) which showed that head­line in­fla­tion be­tween 2014 to 2021 was 21.8 per cent, food in­fla­tion was 44 per cent and the price of diesel in­creased by 161 per cent.

He said that means a work­er spend­ing $100 on cer­tain food items in 2014, is now spend­ing $144 on the same item. A pub­lic ser­vant who earns $7,000 month­ly now spends 75 per cent of his salary on food.

Bap­tiste al­so high­light­ed how dif­fi­cult it is for a pub­lic ser­vant to buy a house on the open mar­ket.

«Go to the bank and ask what is the qual­i­fy­ing salary for pur­chas­ing a house. The cost is $1.5 mil­lion. To qual­i­fy for that a per­son needs a month­ly salary of $17,000 and they will get a 30-year mort­gage. A pub­lic ser­vant’s salary on av­er­age ranges from $5,000 to $7,000 month­ly. That’s why we call them the work­ing poor as they can­not meet their ba­sic needs. All a pub­lic of­fi­cer can do is ap­ply to the Hous­ing De­vel­op­ment Cor­po­ra­tion (HDC) and be­came one of the 200,000 ap­pli­cants hop­ing to be called in the next 20 years,» he said.

The re­sult of this eco­nom­ic in­equal­i­ty is a widen­ing of a gap be­tween the have’s and have not’s.

«They are do­ing this by pau­peris­ing pub­lic ser­vants,» he said.

Bap­tiste said the vast ma­jor­i­ty of pub­lic ser­vants work for $5,000 to $7,000 month­ly. On­ly a few of them earn more. The high­er grades in the pub­lic ser­vice are di­rec­tors in range 68 who earn rough­ly $19,000 month­ly but on­ly a few per­sons fall in­to this grade.

