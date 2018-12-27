PTSC to be upgraded in 2019

Entornointeligente.com / The Pub­lic Trans­port Ser­vice Cor­po­ra­tion’s (PTSC) goal for 2019 is to trans­form in­to a mod­ern, tech­no­log­i­cal­ly ad­vanced ser­vice with a fleet of 500 work­ing bus­es.

There are plans to ac­quire 300 new bus­es in the com­ing year, Works and Trans­port Min­is­ter Ro­han Sinanan said in an in­ter­view af­ter a func­tion to com­mis­sion a 1000-kilo­watt Cater­pil­lar gen­er­a­tor at City Gate. The gen­er­a­tor was pur­chased lo­cal­ly from Trac­mac at an es­ti­mat­ed cost of $4 mil­lion.

Sinanan said the pur­chase of the new bus­es has al­ready been ap­proved by Cab­i­net.

“This is part and par­cel off in­tro­duc­ing a new mod­ern pub­lic trans­porta­tion sys­tem. It is a gov­ern­ment-to-gov­ern­ment arrange­ment where they are work­ing with the Chi­nese gov­ern­ment to have a sup­pli­er of 300 bus­es be­ing fi­nanced by the gov­ern­ment of Chi­na,” he said.

“I can­not say the brand of bus­es yet nei­ther how much it’s go­ing to cost as the process is on­go­ing. PTSC and the Em­bassy of Chi­na are al­ready in con­ver­sa­tion.”

Sinanan said what will be dif­fer­ent fol­low­ing the ar­rival of the new bus­es is the “way we man­age the fleet be­cause what we are hop­ing to do is to have the fleet man­aged in re­al time, mean­ing that you can stay at a sta­tion or at a bus stop and you would know when the bus is com­ing and how far it is away.”

PTSC’s gen­er­al man­ag­er Bashir Mo­hammed said mid- 2019 a PTSC app will be launched.

“We want to im­prove the col­lab­o­ra­tion be­tween us and our com­muters via the app. We should be able to pop­u­late Google Maps where you can go and find a route. For ex­am­ple, if you want to go from Point Fortin to To­co you would know which routes and which bus to take via the app,” he said.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

