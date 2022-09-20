PTSC claims manager ‘struck’ by union rep

Entornointeligente.com /

Se­nior union rep­re­sen­ta­tives of the Trans­port and In­dus­tri­al Works Union (TI­WU) are cur­rent­ly try­ing to as­cer­tain what ex­act­ly hap­pened on Fri­day at the Pub­lic Trans­port Ser­vice Cor­po­ra­tion (PTSC) where a man­ag­er was al­leged­ly struck by an em­ploy­ee.

Ac­cord­ing to a tweet sent out by PTSC on Mon­day, it al­leged that af­ter a meet­ing had end­ed with union rep­re­sen­ta­tives of the TI­WU and the man­age­ment of PTSC, a union rep­re­sen­ta­tive al­leged­ly «struck our Deputy Gen­er­al Man­ag­er—Hu­man Re­sources (Ag) who dis­played con­sum­mate pro­fes­sion­al­ism by not re­tal­i­at­ing.»

The PTSC state­ment on the so­cial me­dia plat­form added that an of­fi­cial re­port was made to the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice «who are cur­rent­ly in­ves­ti­gat­ing this mat­ter. The PTSC will com­ment no fur­ther un­til we are ad­vised of any and all le­gal ac­tions to be tak­en.»

A PTSC em­ploy­ee, when con­tact­ed, un­der strict anonymi­ty, claimed that the in­ci­dent was «noth­ing.» Pressed fur­ther on what was meant by noth­ing, the em­ploy­ee al­leged: «The em­ploy­ee didn’t do it. He (re­fer­ring to the HR Ag man­ag­er) got shred­ded pa­per thrown on him. He played the union but no­body knows ex­act­ly what tran­spired oth­er than the fact that a po­lice re­port was made.»

When con­tact­ed for com­ment TI­WU’s pres­i­dent Judy Charles said she did not have any facts and there­fore could not make any of­fi­cial com­ment.

«I’m on­ly hear­ing things and heard that PTSC sent out a re­lease but I re­al­ly do not know what went on and I have to gath­er the facts be­fore I can say any­thing to the me­dia. I was out of it for a few days so I re­al­ly don’t know.»

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

