PTSC claims manager ‘struck’ by union rep

Senior union representatives of the Transport and Industrial Works Union (TIWU) are currently trying to ascertain what exactly happened on Friday at the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) where a manager was allegedly struck by an employee.
According to a tweet sent out by PTSC on Monday, it alleged that after a meeting had ended with union representatives of the TIWU and the management of PTSC, a union representative allegedly «struck our Deputy General Manager—Human Resources (Ag) who displayed consummate professionalism by not retaliating.»
The PTSC statement on the social media platform added that an official report was made to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service «who are currently investigating this matter. The PTSC will comment no further until we are advised of any and all legal actions to be taken.»
A PTSC employee, when contacted, under strict anonymity, claimed that the incident was «nothing.» Pressed further on what was meant by nothing, the employee alleged: «The employee didn’t do it. He (referring to the HR Ag manager) got shredded paper thrown on him. He played the union but nobody knows exactly what transpired other than the fact that a police report was made.»
When contacted for comment TIWU’s president Judy Charles said she did not have any facts and therefore could not make any official comment.
«I’m only hearing things and heard that PTSC sent out a release but I really do not know what went on and I have to gather the facts before I can say anything to the media. I was out of it for a few days so I really don’t know.»
