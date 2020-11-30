Trinidad launches new initiative to lure tourists

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Nov 30, CMC – Trinidad and Tobago on Monday launched a new initiative aimed at luring tourists to the twin-island republic

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Nov 30, CMC – Trinidad and Tobago on Monday launched a new initiative aimed at luring tourists to the twin-island republic.

Speaking at the launch of the destination Trinidad website, ‘Visit Trinidad‘, Randall Mitchell, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, revealed that they are currently in talks with airlines for improved airlift to the country.

The revamped website is aimed at generating destination awareness and providing users with compelling stories and information on the island’s history, culture, sites and attractions.

“In addition to our destination marketing, in terms of destination development, we are also seeking to improve airlift and presently we are in discussions with a couple of airlines who have expressed interest in flying to Tobago as well as Trinidad when the world moves to open up post COVID-19,” Mitchell said.

“We also continue to maintain and develop our sites and attractions in anticipation of receiving our international visitors when the borders reopen, as well as to cater to our local citizens exploring the islands of Trinidad and Tobago.”

The Minister noted that stakeholders have been seeking to know what are the plans for the sector going forward.

He noted that the Ministry of Tourism, along with the Tourism Trinidad Limited are working with the Ministry of Health and the Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) in developing health protocols; preparing for the reopening in the face of this COVID-19 pandemic

“We are in the process of rolling out very comprehensive hygiene standards for all our stakeholders in the sector. Secondly, we have and will continue to place emphasis on domestic tourism…And now, with just this one website, all of those mounds of marketing and promotional material can now be found in just one repository in digital format. And this fits most squarely with Government’s digitisation push.”

He continued: “We know that when it comes to planning a trip, and when searching for things to do on that trip, the platform of choice is a destination’s website. This VisitTrinidad website will now become one of the most valuable tools and one of the first marketing tools and one of the first touch points in the customer journey when making that decision to travel.”

He said when visiting the website, travelers are expected to find correct, trustworthy and practical information designed to inspire and capture their hearts and minds

