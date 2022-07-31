Psychiatrists urge support for Cocoa Piece bereaved

Entornointeligente.com /

Ainsworth Morris/Staff Reporter

As relatives, friends, and well-wishers prepare to lay the massacred Cocoa Piece family to rest this afternoon, counsellors and psychiatrists are imploring persons to continue rallying around the bereaved for months to come.

Rushane Barrnett has confessed to murdering his five cousins, Kemesha Wright, and her children – 23-month-old Keshawn Henry; Kimanda Smith, 15; Shara-lee Smith, 11; and Rafaella Smith, five.

Dr Orlean Brown Earle, child psychologist and family therapist and professor at the Northern Caribbean University, is one of the concerned professionals who is hoping that the grieving kids who knew or were related to the four deceased children will be encouraged to gracefully move on.

«It’s so important for community members to remember to support them after the funeral, be there for them emotionally [and] spiritually after the funeral. Don’t just be a part of the funeral. It seems as if they live in a small, close community. We want the community and family members to be there two months down the road and still visiting and checking up on them.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com