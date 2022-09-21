PSOJ reluctant to criticise gov't, claims PNP president

Entornointeligente.com /

Opposition Leader Mark Golding has accused the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) of being unwilling to criticise the Government, while being «fixated» on the People’s National Party (PNP).

«The PSOJ seems reluctant to ever criticise the Government, don’t you find?» argued Golding at a press conference today. He is also PNP president.

The PSOJ today renewed its call for the country’s political leaders to come together to devise short-term strategies to combat crime.

It said citizens are living in fear and with anxiety and that it has been patient and constructive in supporting the nation’s leaders, «but this situation is now becoming untenable and is taking a serious psychological and physical toll on us all».

The PSOJ said it has not seen any Vale Royal talks nor has the public been advised of any «behind closed doors conversations» to take the country towards consensus.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com